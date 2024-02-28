Advertisement

On February 26, Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation launched the Vantara initiative. With a commitment to global wildlife conservation, Vantara transforms the expansive space in Gujarat's green belt into a lush jungle, collaboratively crafted with animal care experts, providing a haven for the flourishing well-being of rescued species worldwide. Several celebrities have taken to their social media account to laud the Director at Reliance Industries Limited, Anant Ambani for the initiative.

Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan hail Vantara initiative

On February 26, the director at Reliance Industries Limited launched Vantara. Soon, actors from the Hindi film industry took to their social media accounts to show their support and appreciation for the initiative. Sara Ali Khan shared the official announcement of the initiative on her Instagram story and wrote, “from being a passion to being a mission.” She added, “Vantara-most definitely a leading contributor to the much needed global conservation effort.”

Ananya Panday also hailed the initiative and congratulated Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for leading the project. The Dream Girl 2 actress wrote, “This is just wonderful.” Actor Varun Dhawan wrote on Instagram, “What a noble initiative @anantambani known about your love for animals for a long time today we all witness it”.

Congratulating Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and the Reliance Foundation Karisma Kapoor, shared the video and wrote, “The vision, hardwork and passion that has saved and rehabilitated countless animal’s lives."

About Vantara: Anant Ambani led animal rescue and care facility

Vantara is an umbrella initiative that focuses on rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad. Spread over 3,000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, Vantara aims to be one of the leading contributors to conservation efforts globally. Vantara has been conceptualised and birthed under the leadership of Anant Ambani, said Reliance in its statement.

"My source of inspiration was my mother and along with it what we have been taught in Hindu religion or Sanatana Dharma and that's why I have built this. As they say, 'The small water droplets will fill a big ocean'. This should be in the hearts of every human being that every being is same. If this will be the thought process, then everyone will get inspired and India could be a unique case study globally, where we can do a lot for the welfare of animals," Anant Ambani told ANI after the launch of initiative in Gujarat.

The launched rescue and rehabilitation center spanning 650 acres has been established within the extensive 3000-acre premises.