Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, Couple Who Got Engaged Atop Empire State Building Are Stars Of Netflix Documentary, Skywalkers

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus took their love to the next level, literally. Ever since late Wednesday evening, social media has been abuzz with videos of the couple unfurling a peace advocating banner from atop the Empire State building in New York. The daredevil stunt that unfolded at 1,454 feet also came with a love confession. Ivan, who has been making a career out of scaling some of the world’s tallest buildings with Angela, proposed to her atop the Empire State Building. The couple has gone viral on social media, with netizens taking heightened interest in their personal lives. Amid this, a Netflix documentary based on Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus has also gained the spotlight.

What is the Netflix documentary on Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus?

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus scaled the Empire State Building’s antenna on Wednesday and unfurled a banner about “the power of love” and peace. Their daredevil stunt was apparently a part of an audacious marriage proposal that followed their arrest. Identified as Russian climbers, the couple was the subject of the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story.

The series follows Beerkus and Nikolau as they make often unauthorised ascents of tall structures, sometimes posing as construction workers to sneak in. As per Netflix's Tudum, the couple's adventures are technically ‘trespassing’, with minimal safety equipment in place. Co-director of the show told Netflix’s Queue, “There’s a danger to romance. It crushes us. It breaks our hearts. It breaks our hopes. Here, that danger is material. If the love falls apart, if the trust falls apart, it’s life or death. That felt like such a potent way of taking this amorphous sense that we all have in our romance and externalising it and making it tangible."

The documentary, Skywalkers: A Love Story, features over 200 hours of content shot by Angela and Ivan. The couple have documented their footage across 7 years and 6 countries. Talking about their chemistry, the maker added, “They know each other, and they can read each other’s [body] language, but we had not practised with them, so having cameras around could be distracting and put them in further danger. Luckily, they’re great photographers. They were able to get amazing coverage when they went up without us to these heights; [it’s] just a gorgeous spectacle.”

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Premiered in 2019, Skywalkers: A Love Story is available on Netflix in India as well.

On what charges have Empire State Building climbers, Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, been arrested?

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus were arrested on burglary, reckless endangerment and other charges. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak to the allegations. It wasn’t clear how the pair gained access to the Empire State Building’s antenna, which rises well above public areas of the 102-story building. Building management said in a statement that the episode was “unauthorised” and didn’t endanger anyone in the skyscraper.