Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Alpha, Baby Do Die Do, Minions And Monsters, Gatta Kusthi 2, Rao Bahadur And More Titles To Watch

Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: While Alia Bhatt arrives with her most-awaited action film Alpha, Huma Qureshi turns a hitwoman in Baby Do Die Do. Other popular releases this coming week include Hugh Jackman's The Death Of Robin Hood, animated feature Minions And Monsters, Telugu period film Rao Bahadur and more.

Alpha

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari lead the first female-led YRF Spyverse movie Alpha. Bobby Deol plays the villain in this action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail and Anil Kapoor features in a special role.

Release date: July 3

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The Death Of Robin Hood

Hugh Jackman stars as an ageing, wounded Robin Hood in director Michael Sarnoski's The Death of Robin Hood, a darker reimagining of the legendary outlaw that explores themes of guilt, redemption and mortality.

Release date: July 3

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Baby Do Die Do

Baby Do Die Do stars Huma Qureshi as Baby, India's first desi hitwoman. The film follows a deaf and mute serial killer in Mumbai who can only hear the voice of her dead sister as she commits murders. As a cat-and-mouse chase unfolds between Baby and the killer, darker secrets unfold.

Release date: July 3

Varavu

Malayalam film Varavu stars Joju George and Arjun Ashokan. Directed by Shaji Kailas, the film follows Polachan (Joju George), a wealthy planter who returns to his hometown after a prison sentence, igniting old rivalries and a dangerous reckoning.

Release date: July 3

Minions And Monsters

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become one of the most iconic animated characters of their generation. The latest entry in the $5.6 billion Despicable Me and Minions frannchise is Minions And Monsters, arriving in theatres this coming week.

Release date: July 2

Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure

Virat Karrna and Nabha Natesh feature in the action-adventure Telugu movie Nagabandham. This movie dives deep into the history of Vishnu temples in India and the mystery ritual of Nagabandham. The movie blends elements of spirituality with entertaining cinema.

Release date: July 3

Rao Bahadur

The Telugu film starring Satyadev in the titular role alongside Vikas Muppala and Deepa Thomas is set against the backdrop of a fading aristocracy and blends elements of suspense, dark comedy and magical realism. This movie is backed by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment.

Release date: July 3

Deadly Killer

Kannada action film Deadly Killer stars Abhay Veer, Niviksha Munirathnam and Thriller Manju. It follows the story of a gang taking refuge in a forest after escaping from prison and how a couple gets caught in a dangerous struggle for survival.





Release date: July 3

Gatta Kusthi 2

Vishnuu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi feature in the Tamil sports drama film Gatta Kusthi 2. Written and directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel to Gatta Kusthi (2022) continues the story of Keerthi (Aishwarya) and Veera (Vishnuu) as they navigate reversed gender roles amidst a very conservative society.