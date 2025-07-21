Ram Charan Flaunts Toned Biceps As He Gets Into The 'Beast Mode' For Peddi, Fans Call It 'Box Office Blast'

Ram Charan is busy shooting for his next highly anticipated movie Peddi. On Monday, the actor shared a photo of himself from the prepping session, offering a glimpse of his look. The actor can be seen working out in a gym for his character. In the image, he can be seen flexing his muscles, sporting a rugged look and hair tied in a small bun. Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle, Ram Charan captioned it as "Changeover for @peddimovie begins!! Pure grit. True joy."

Netizens' reaction to Ram Charan's rugged look

Soon after he dropped his new rugged look, his fans went gaga and flooded the comment section, hailing his look. A fan wrote, "I have become a fan after seeing this picture brother." Another wrote, "BEAST MODE ACTIVATED." A third user wrote, "That Bicep Scares me more." A fan called the photo "Box office blast." A fan wrote, "I know man, his body is box office."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Peddi

It is an upcoming sports action drama helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu in the key roles. The music of the film is being composed by AR Rahman, with cinematography by R. Rathnavelu. The movie is scheduled to release next year on March 27.

Did Peddi sell for a whopping amount to Netflix?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Peddi have sold OTT rights for the ₹105 crore + GST to Netflix. This has added a milestone to the actor's highest digital recoveries. It is also reported that the film will earn ₹75 crore from satellite rights and music rights, among others.

This report has come after Ram Charan's previous release, Game Changer, bombed at the box office despite being a highly anticipated movie of the year. It concluded its box office run between ₹178 to ₹186 crore worldwide, against the reported budget of ₹450 crore. The actor has been experiencing down downfall in his career after the huge success of RRR, co-starring Jr NTR.