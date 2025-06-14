Marriage Ah? Anirudh Ravichander Reacts To Kavya Maran Wedding Rumours In Jawan Style

Singer-musician Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran's dating rumours have quickly gained pace, so much so that fresh reports are circulating online that marriage is on the cards for them. Now, the Jawan composer has busted the talk around his marriage with Kavya with a witty response on X. "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys pls stop spreading rumours (sic)," Anirudh wrote, setting the record straight about his rumoured wedding with Kavya, which according to some reports is set to take place “soon”.

Anirudh and Kavya's relationship rumours floated earlier this year too but soon fizzled out. The hearsay made a return with wedding buzz, with a Reddit post claiming that Rajinikanth was involved in the marriage talks as he is close to both Anirudh and Kavya's father Kalanithi Maran, the owner of the popular production house Sun Pictures. With Anirudh's clarification, the talk around his rumoured wedding with Kavya is expected to die down for now.

Anirudh Ravichander silences viral Reddit post speculating on his marriage with Kavya Maran

The source of Anirudh and Kavya's marriage rumours was a viral Reddit post that claimed that the two have been dating for over a year and are now considering marriage. Some fans even pointed to old interviews and tarot readings predicting the Jawan and Jailer music composer's marriage to someone from the “broadcasting industry”, adding to the buzz about his impending nuptials with Kavya.

