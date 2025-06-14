Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri Gets Rousing Welcome At Homecoming Show In Thailand, Thousands Gather On Streets | Photos

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri scripted history after she became the first ever beauty queen from her country to win the Miss World crown. Chuangsri was crowned Miss World Thailand 2025 on April 22, just a week before she departed for Hyderabad to participate in the 72nd edition of the Miss World, which she finally won. Saturday was homecoming moment for her and thousands gathered to cheer for the woman who made the country proud on the global stage.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri is Thailand's 1st Miss World | Image: X

Chuangsri participated in the 'Home Coming 72nd Miss World' event at Suvarnabhumi Airport and joined the 'Celebration Parade for Thailand's First Miss World' along Sukhumvit Road. The show felicitating her began on Saturday afternoon and will continue till evening.

Thousands gathered at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand to welcome Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri | Image: X

Wearing her crown and the Miss World sash, Chuangsri exited the airport elegantly, waving at the thousands of supporters who had arrived to greet her. As cameras flashed, she walked past them. As the road show began, Chuangsri peeped through the sunroof of her car and waved the flag of Thailand. Fans and well-wishers carried her posters. Her cavalcade navigated the popular areas of Thailand.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri rides a special chariot through the streets of Thailand | Image: X

A special car was also prepared for the victory parade. The chariot-like vehicle had the idols of elephant, the national animal of Thailand, out front, and a special seat for Chuangsri in the middle. She rode this as thousands on the streets surrounded her.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World Thailand 2025 in April this year | Image: X