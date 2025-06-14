Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri Gets Rousing Welcome At Homecoming Show In Thailand, Thousands Gather On Streets | Photos

Updated 14 June 2025 at 18:11 IST
Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri scripted history after she became the first ever beauty queen from her country to win the Miss World crown. Chuangsri was crowned Miss World Thailand 2025 on April 22, just a week before she departed for Hyderabad to participate in the 72nd edition of the Miss World, which she finally won. Saturday was homecoming moment for her and thousands gathered to cheer for the woman who made the country proud on the global stage.
Chuangsri participated in the 'Home Coming 72nd Miss World' event at Suvarnabhumi Airport and joined the 'Celebration Parade for Thailand's First Miss World' along Sukhumvit Road. The show felicitating her began on Saturday afternoon and will continue till evening.
Wearing her crown and the Miss World sash, Chuangsri exited the airport elegantly, waving at the thousands of supporters who had arrived to greet her. As cameras flashed, she walked past them. As the road show began, Chuangsri peeped through the sunroof of her car and waved the flag of Thailand. Fans and well-wishers carried her posters. Her cavalcade navigated the popular areas of Thailand.
A special car was also prepared for the victory parade. The chariot-like vehicle had the idols of elephant, the national animal of Thailand, out front, and a special seat for Chuangsri in the middle. She rode this as thousands on the streets surrounded her.
'I always believe that no matter who you are and no matter how old you are, no matter what title you hold in your life, there is always a person next to you -- whether it's a child, whether it's an adult, it could even be your own parents -- that look up to you in a way. And the best way to lead people is to lead with their gracefulness in your actions. That is the best thing we can do to the people around us and in our world,' said the 72nd Miss World on winning the coveted title.
