Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Spark Dating Rumours Again After Vlogger Films Duo Together In New York | Watch

Music Anirudh Ravichander and Sun TV heiress Kavya Maran have always maintained that they are good friends. However, the duo often spark dating rumours after their public appearances. Most recently, the two were spotted taking a stroll on New York City streets. The video has now reignited rumours of the duo being a couple.

Are Anirudh Ravidhander and Kavya Maran dating?

On November 13, several videos and photos of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander went viral online. The duo were seen enjoying their time away from the limelight in the United States of America (USA). A vlogger from the UK reportedly filmed the duo taking a stroll in New York together.

In the clip, the Jawan composer could be seen sporting a casual outfit comprising a blue t-shirt, a jacket and bottoms. He was following Kavya closely as she walked ahead in the video. In the video, it is clear that the duo are unaware of being filmed and was simply enjoying their downtime. It remains unclear if the video is new or not. At the time of publishing, another video of the duo surfaced online. Social media users shared a video of Kavya and Anirudh from an event in Las Vegas, which they claimed was filmed earlier this month.



Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Dating? Jailer Music Composer Sparks Relationship Rumours With Sunrisers Hyderabad Co-owner

When Anirudh Ravichander dispelled dating rumours with Kavya Maran

This is not the first time the duo has sparked social media attention. Earlier this year, reports about their relationship went to a new stage and claimed that they are about to get married. Denying the rumours, the composer took to X to simply write, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys pls stop spreading rumours (sic)." Anirudh's team even clarified that he is good friends with the co-owner and CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the two are not dating.