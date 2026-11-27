Singer and composer Anu Malik expressed happiness over the re-emergence of his hit song 'Saajan Saajan Teri Dulhan' from the 1997 film 'Aarzoo' in the viral reels of Batman edits on Instagram.

On social media, Indian creators have frequently been pairing nostalgic Bollywood melodies with contemporary video edits, transitions and aesthetics, captivating audiences across the internet. One such edit has recently been garnering attention, blending Anu Malik’s iconic track ‘Saajan Saajan’ with footage of Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson's Batman.

Anu Malik has reacted to the song finding new life in Batman edits across India. He described the re-emergence of the song as a "surreal feeling."

While sharing the edit, the music composer wrote, "Saajan Saajan Teri Dulhan from the film Aarzoo, starring Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit. Lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Produced by Vikas Mohan. Well, well, well!"

He added, "Twenty-nine years ago, I sat down to compose this gem at that time it was just a piece of my heart-put to music, recorded with the tools we had, our lovely talented live musicians-with no idea where life or that melody would eventually go. Seeing a Remix of that same track, composed with so much love by me, go viral today in BATMAN RETURNS is honestly surreal."

The music composer shared his joy at how music transcends generations, connecting people across ages and continuing to evoke emotions and nostalgia over time.

"Music really does have it’s own time line you pour your soul into something let it out in the world and three decades later it finds a whole new generation and a second life-watching people reconnect with a melody that I created and composed twenty eight years ago now reimagined through a fresh lens is a feeling I can barely put into words," wrote Anu Malik.

He added, "To everyone listening - sharing and dancing to this new version. Thank you I believe a good song never really ages- just waits for its moment."