Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider Smiles In First Video From Hospital After 'Final Drive' Lands Him In ICU

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal met with a crash while driving his car during an Instagram Live session. As per reports, he called it his “final drive” and drove at speeds of more than 150 kmph on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in the Masuri area of Ghaziabad in his Toyota Fortuner. Emergency services allegedly rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU. Now videos of fans visiting him are going viral.

Anurag Dobhal's hospital video goes viral

A new video circulating on social media, shared by Instagram user Deepak Kathuria, shows a clip from the hospital. In the video, a person holds Anurag’s hand and asks him to smile while Anurag lies on a hospital bed after the accident. Anurag smiles, and the person recording the video says, "Dusra janam ho gaya na, Anurag bhai."

Another video shows Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka, who appeared in Bigg Boss 17 with Anurag, visiting him in the hospital. Popular influencer Thara Bhai Joginder also shared several videos from the hospital featuring Sunny and asked fans to pray for Anurag’s speedy recovery.

According to reports, during an Instagram livestream, Dobhal said, "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give me love," before speeding up his car and adding, "Let’s go for the final drive." Just before the video ended suddenly, he said, "Himmat thi lekin ab log hi nahi bache. Kisko phone karu?"

Anurag’s accident happened only days after he alleged that his family had mentally harassed him because of his inter-caste marriage.

The situation also led to heavy trolling online. Television actor Aly Goni addressed the issue and strongly criticised those who mocked the YouTuber. In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, Goni expressed disappointment over how people reacted after Dobhal spoke about his struggles. Many other celebs also came forward in his support.