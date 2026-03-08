Karan Aujla New Mumbai Concert Tickets Go Live: Prices Start at ₹2999, Holi Show Attendees Promised Free Entry

Karan Aujla is set to return to Mumbai for an electrifying concert, reigniting excitement among fans. The return concert of the Softly hitmaker will take place on April 12, 2026. This comes after his Holi show (March 3) in the city received massive backlash for poor organisation and improper setup.

As confirmed by the organisers, access to the concert will be offered without any ticketing charge to all the original ticket holders from the March 3, 2026, Mumbai concert. The tickets for the special April 12 concert of Karan Aujla went live on District at 12 PM on March 8.

How to book Karan Aujla Mumbai new concert tickets?

To purchase the tickets, you will need to have an account on the District app. It is strongly advised to book tickets only via the official app to avoid any last-minute hassle and falling victim to fraud. Once you have selected the location and show timings, you will be redirected to a digital queue, as there is a significant rush to catch hold of the tickets.



A screengrab of the stage layout for Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert on April 12 | Image: District

Once your turn comes, the software will give you 7 minutes to select the category you want to buy tickets for and complete the payment. Once the payment goes through, you will receive a confirmation and tickets. Tickets for the show start at ₹2,999 for Silver and go up to ₹29,999 for the P-Pop Pit category. Called Mumbai 2.0, the ticket holders from the previous concert will also be accommodated in the new show, the tickets are limited.

Tickets for Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert on April 12 go upto ₹5,90,000 | Image: District

As per reports, attendees who held General Access and VIP tickets for the March 3 concert will be seated in the Silver category, Fan Zone ticket holders will be redirected to Gold, while P-Pop Pit and King of Good Times Lounge categories will remain the same with their existing benefits.



Speaking on the same, Aujla shared, "Mumbai has always shown me incredible love, and this concert is dedicated to my day ones! I want every fan to know they are valued, acknowledged and respected. For everyone who came out to celebrate with us, we're coming back to create magic again, and this time it's going to be one wild party," as per a press release.



