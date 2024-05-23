Anushka Sharma Reacts As Virat Kohli’s Team RCB Loses At IPL Eliminator, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma has always taken to the stands to support her husband Virat Kohli. The actress, who recently embraced motherhood for the second time, was spotted at the latest Indian Premiere League (IPL) match as well where her husband plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). As the team lost in the match, the Pari actress’ reaction went viral.

Anushka Sharma looks disappointed as RCB loses the match

On May 22, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) locked horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the IPL 2024 eliminator match. After securing six consecutive wins, the RCB lost the match by four wickets and got eliminated just before the finals. Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for her husband from the VIP box.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the new mother could be seen looking tense as the nail-biting match concluded with RCB’s loss. The actress was also seen discussing the match’s outcome with her friends who accompanied her. Anushka donned a multi-colour striped shirt teamed with loose denim pants for the match, held in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When Anushka Sharma was credited as ‘lady-luck’ for RCB qualification in the IPL playoffs

Anushka Sharma often travels with her husband Virat Kohli to accompany him for his matches, On May 18, Anushka Sharma witnessed the iconic match between RCB and CSK in the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The actress took to the stands to cheer for her husband, Virat Kohli, who is a right-hand batsman for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match held special significance as it determined which of the two teams would qualify for the playoffs and ultimately make it to the eliminator round at this year’s premier league.

Several fans on social media have pointed out that RCB has won six consecutive matches and the actress was present in the audience for all six of them, deeming her ‘lucky’ for the team. Virat, too, has often referred to Anuska as his ‘lady luck’. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple is parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.