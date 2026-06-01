Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Burn The Dance Floor With Their Moves As RCB Clinch IPL 2026 | Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are beaming with joy as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win its second IPL title in a row. In the RCB house, it was a celebration night, and several videos are going viral on the internet offering a peek into the team's victory celebration. What caught our attention was Anushka and Virat's victory dance, leaving their fans mesmerised.

A look at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's victory dance

In a video going viral on the internet, Virat and Anushka burned the floor with their dance moves. Later, Dinesh Karthik joined the couple, and all three seemed extremely happy celebrating the moment.

Virat was the star of the show on the big night as he anchored the RCB chase and never allowed any doubts to creep in as he carried his bat through. He remained unbeaten on 75* off 42 balls. His innings featured nine fours and three sixes as well. During his 42-ball stay, Virat also registered his fastest-ever IPL fifty. His fifty came off just 25 balls. He has played an instrumental role this season with the bat, amassing a total of 675 runs in 16 games with a best score of 105.

RCB won the game comfortably by five wickets to make it two in a row. Following the victory, RCB joined the elite list by becoming only the third franchise in IPL history to win back-to-back titles. It is also the first team to simultaneously hold two successive IPL crowns, along with a WPL title. Remarkably, RCB had eight different Player of the Match winners during the season.

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The grand finale happened between the RCB and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.