AP Dhillon Reacts After Facing Backlash For Breaking Guitar At Coachella: Media Is Controlled

AP Dhillon recently faced the wrath of social media users when a video of him from Coachella 2024 went viral on social media. In the video, the singer could be seen violently smashing his guitar during his performance. While social media users slammed the Excuses hitmaker seemed to have taken the flak in jest. In a new social media post, Dhillon shared pictures of himself from the performance along with a cryptic caption and videos of several other singers breaking their guitars on stage.

AP Dhillon hits back at social media users slamming him

On April 17, days after his performance at Coachella, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the event. However, in the carousel post, the singer also shared a snap where he can be seen smashing the guitar, thus, defending his actions. What also caught the attention of netizens was the caption on the post.

Dhillon shared the photos with the caption, “The media is controlled and I’m out of control,” indicating that he was subjected to a fake narrative. The singer also shared a video montage of iconic rockstars breaking their instruments on stage during the concert. Interestingly a slide in the singer’s post featured a picture of him performing on stage while the words, “justice for Sidhu Moosewala” adorn the background.

Why was AP Dhillon slammed by social media users?

On April 14, AP Dhillon performed live at the ongoing Coachella music festival. He became only the second Indian-origin artist after Diljit Dosanjh to perform at the festival. Following his performance, Dhillon shared a video in which he could be seen smashing his guitar on stage which did not sit well with social media users. Netizens condemned the act and pointed out that the instrument is the means to livelihood and Goddess Saraswati resides in it and so by destroying the guitar, the singer has disrespected the deity.

Singer Rahul Vaidya was among the many who critiqued Dhillon’s act. He wrote in the comments section, “Unfortunate behaviour! In our culture, we are taught to worship stage and musical instruments.. and this Punjabi artist who hails from Punjab is copying this old Western style of breaking guitars on stage! Sad. AP don't forget your roots brother! @ap.dhillxn.”

Coachella 2024 began on April 13 in Indio, California. The first day of the event featured performances by Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Ray, Sid Sriram, and ATEEZ, among others.

