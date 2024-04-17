Advertisement

AP Dhillon had shared a video of his performance from the Coachella 2024 music festival. In the video, he was seen playing guitar onstage. However, it did not go well with netizens as the singer was seen breaking the music instrument following his performance. Amongst many, singer Rahul Vaidya came forward and criticised the artist for his actions.

Rahul Vaidya slams AP Dhillon for his guitar-breaking act

While some fans praised AP Dhillon, others condemned him for his actions. Soon after he posted the video, the comments section of his Instagram handle was inundated with mixed reactions from social media users. Amongst them, singer Rahul Vaidya raised his voice and expressed his views.

He wrote, "Unfortunate behaviour! In our culture we are taught to worship stage and musical instruments.. and this Punjabi artist who hails from punjab is copying this old western style of breaking guitars on stage! Sad. AP don't forget your roots brother! @ap.dhillxn."

Rahul Vaidya criticises AP Dhillon | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, a netizen wrote, "Respect the things which brought you to this stage, It’s completely your and your loss." Another social media user wrote, "And you think doing this looked good?" Coachella 2024 began on April 13 in Indio, California. The first day of the event featured performances by Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Ray, Sid Sriram, and ATEEZ, among others.

What more do we know about Coachella 2024?

Following Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Coachella last year, Indian-origin artists AP Dhillon, Sid, and NAV (Navraj Singh Goraya) performed this year. Sid performed on April 12 and is scheduled to perform again on April 19. AP and NAV performed on April 14. Coachella, known for its star-studded performances and surprise guests, continued to deliver this weekend with appearances from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Paris Hilton, and Kesha. Notably, Kesha made waves with her altered lyrics during her performance of TikTok, igniting controversy with a pointed message directed at P. Diddy.