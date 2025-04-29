Apoorva Mukhija Makes First Public Appearance After India's Got Latent Row, Says 'Mujhse Galti Hogyi Mujhe Maaf Kardo'

Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, made her first public appearance on Monday evening after her India's Got Latent controversy. The influencer, who made her acting debut with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Nadaaniyan, happily posed for the paparazzi outside a restaurant and even advised never to use foul or abusive language. She acknowledged her mistake and said, "Mujhse galti hogyi mujhe maaf kardo". She even sent a message to fans who supported her throughout the dark phase.

In a video going viral on the internet shows Apoorva exiting a restaurant in a black dress with a cake box in her hand. On being spotted by the paps, she happily posed for them and said, “Gaali Galoch bilkul nahi karni chahiye. Koi mat kiya karo. Mujhse galti ho gayi mujhe maaf karo. (You should never use bad language. No one should do it. I made a mistake, please forgive me.)" As the video continues, paparazzi tell her, “Comeback kar diya aapne", to which she replies, “Thank you, sir. Koshish toh ki hai maine kuchh karne ki."

When asked to give a message to her fans, she said, “Thank you so much for supporting guys and loving me."

How did Apoorva Mukhija deal with the recent tough phase?

When further asked how to stay strong during tough times, Apoorva shared she cried a lot and recommended others to do the same, as it helps in dealing with the situation. “I would recommend aap log sab bhi thoda thoda ro lo. Aur aapke aas paas bas ache dost hone chahiye aur phir sab kuchh theek ho jaata hai. (If you just have good friends around you, everything eventually gets better)."

Apoorva Mukhija's reaction to the paparazzi interaction

On reaching home, Apoorva shared a post on her Instagram Stories with a photo of a thumbs-up. The text on the image reads, "It's still not the worst pap video of me tho."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)