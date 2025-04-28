Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's Film Benefits From BOGO Offer, Mints ₹2 Crore On Second Monday

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: The Akshay Kumar and R Madhvan starrer hit the big screens on April 18 and opened to a largely positive response from cine-goers. The good word-of-mouth translated into favourable box office collection as well. At the end of a 10-day theatrical run, the film has amassed a total of ₹67.53 crore and eyes a healthy total in the second week as well.

Kesari Chapter 2 benefits from the buy one, get one offer

The makers of Kesari Chapter 2 announced a buy one, get one offer on the film's tickets on April 28. This seemed to have worked in its favour, as the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial has raked in₹2.13 crore on the second Monday of release, as per early release provided by Sacnilk. The trend will most likely be positive tomorrow as well, since the makers have announced that the tickets for Kesari 2 on Tuesday will be priced at just ₹99.



Kesari 2 opened to a decent ₹ 7.75 Cr at the domestic box office. The movie has a limited audience due to ‘A’ (adult only) certification and yet has been able to amass a decent total. The courtroom drama wrapped up its first week with ₹ 46.1 Cr and the second weekend with ₹19.30 crore in total collection. At the end of the 10-day theatrical run, the film's total stands at ₹ 67.53 Cr, as per Sacnilk.

Kesari 2 OTT release delayed

Another reason for Kesari 2's positive run at the box office could be the reports of delay in its OTT premiere. Usually, Bollywood movies land on streaming platforms 3 months after their theatrical release. However, as per media reports, this might not be true for Kesari 2, and fans might have to wait longer for the release of the film on OTT. Following the theatrical run, the Akshay Kumar headliner will stream on JioHotstar.