'AR Rahman Came, Lyrics In Hindi Film Industry Became Secondary,' Says Veteran Singer Rabbi Shergill

Legendary composer AR Rahman made headlines for his remark about getting less work in Bollywood. In a recent interview, he revealed that over the last eight years, he has not receiving work as he used to and suggested that the entertainment industry may be growing ‘communal’. Soon after his comments went viral, with celebs sharing their perspective on the Oscar-winning composer's statement. A recent celeb to join the list is Rabbi Shergill.

Rabbi Shergill opens up about working with AR Rahman

Veteran singer Rabbi, in an interview with Divas Gupta, shared his experience working with AR Rahman. To note, his interview was recorded before Rahman's BBC Asia interview went viral. The singer shared that Rahman does not prioritise lyrics in his songs. "I admire Rahman for his creative genius. He is a genius. There is no doubt about it. But the Rahman phase is not a pro-poetry or pro-lyrics phase in the Hindi film industry. It means that the words in his songs are just ornaments and not the whole thing," he was quoted as saying.

He further shared, "I feel after Rahman came, the lyrics in the Hindi film industry became secondary and if lyrics become secondary, that means expression becomes secondary, it means that somewhere your humanity and existence become secondary, this is my issue with Rahman.”

However, he clarified that Rahman can't be blamed as Hindi is not his primary language, and that's why he focuses on music rather than lyrics in Bollywood. "The stuff that he does in Tamil music is really representative of him. It is another ball game, at least that’s what I hear," he added.

AR Rahman Issues Clarification After His 'Communal' Remark

Soon after his 'communal' remark went viral, the composer started facing backlash, following which he issued a clarification. Rahman took to his Instagram account to share a video. In the clip, he did not directly address the controversy but spoke about his bond with India, music, and culture.

(A file photo of AR Rahman | Image: Wikipedia)

In his video message, the Oscar-winning composer shared how music has always been his way of staying connected with people and traditions. He went on to add that "intentions" can sometimes be "misunderstood", but his purpose has always been to serve through music.

"Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music," Rahman said.

"I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space that always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices," he added.

AR Rahman is busy composing music for Ramayana