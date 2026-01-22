Dhurandhar: Not Akshaye Khanna, Telugu Nepo Star Was First Considered For The Role Of Rehman Dakait? Netizens Find It Hard To Believe

A large part of Dhurandhar 's success was credited to Akshaye Khanna. His menacing performance as Rehman Dakait, coupled with the viral dance on FA9LA, got the internet talking about the movie for much longer than it was intended. However, a new viral video claims that a Tollywood star was first considered for the role of the antagonist. The report has left netizens in disbelief.

A discussion gained pace on January 21, when a report alleged that Tollywood star Nagarjuna was first approached for the role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar . The report went viral on X (formerly Twitter) as well as Reddit. It also added that the Telugu star liked the role but turned down the offer as his dates were already occupied by Coolie (starring Rajinikanth) and Kuberaa (featuring Dhanush). It must be noted that there is no confirmation from the makers regarding the authenticity of the claim. Also Read: Border 2 Advance Booking: Bollywood Hopes For A Hit With War Drama

As soon as the report went viral online, social media users began sharing their opinions on the speculation. Fans of Nagarjuna claimed that he would have been a good choice and that the movie's pan-India appeal would have increased with him in the cast roster. However, most comments were against this and supported Akshaye Khanna's casting in Dhurandhar. A comment read, “Akshay Khanna was born to do this role” Another echoed the opinion and wrote, “Akshay Khanna in this role is irreplacable nobody can't live in the role of Rehman Dacoit like Akshay Khanna. Lucky enough to see Akshay Khanna in this role”. Some netizens even pointed out that the report is inaccurate. They recalled the casting director Mukesh Chhabra confessing that many actors were considered for the role, but only Akshaye Khanna was given the narration. A user mentioned, “Trust me, bro, the role wouldn't have been half as impactful as it turned out to be with Khanna. Nagarjuna is great, but Khanna was a perfect fit for the role, and his non-superstar persona contributed to the conviction required for the role.”



Also Read: After Dhurandhar, Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries