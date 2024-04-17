Advertisement

AR Rahman, a celebrated Indian music composer, has been making the country proud on a global stage. He has several international awards to his name such as The Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards and Grammy Awards. The music composer wants to now collaborate with a Grammy-winning international singer and is ready to work on any genre.

AR Rahman wants to collaborate with THIS international pop singer

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, AR Rahman said that he wants to work with Taylor Swift and added that genre doesn’t matter for the singer. He said whatever she wants – dance number or romantic number – he’ll be fine with it. Sharing why he wants to work with the Love Story singer, Rahman said she is an “inspiration” to musicians around the world.

(A file photo of Taylor Swift | Image: Instagram)

“If people take the power of music to do good things, it is great. Michael Jackson had the power to do that. He did a lot of charity concerts and did philanthropy work in Africa. It is nice to see Taylor attaining that. She has gone through so much. She got cheated and made a comeback. She is a good case study and inspiration for musicians,” Rahman opined.

(A file photo of Taylor Swift | Image: Instagram)

When Taylor Swift said AR Rahman is a fantastic musician

In 2014, Taylor Swift, in an interview with an Indian portal, praised the Indian music composer. Swift said that she had heard a lot about AR Rahman and she thinks he is a “fantastic musician”. He touches the soul and she would love to hear him live performance once.

(A file photo of AR Rahman | Image: Instagram)

Coming back to AR Rahman, he is currently basking in the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, which released on April 12 on Netflix. the composer is being hailed for each song he has composed especially Tu Kya Jaane, which has been titled as a most romantic song by the audience.

