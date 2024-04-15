Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were also invited at the lunch party. They posed for the camera with Alfonso. | Image:Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Director Alfonso Cuaron's trip to India saw him fly down to Chennai to attend a luncheon, hosted by Kamal Haasan. The actor-politician took Cuaron along, for a visit to the headquarters of his production hose, Raj Kamal Films International. The lunch in question, which took place later, was attended by several eminent names from the showbiz sector.

Kamal Haasan hosts Alfonso Cuaron



Kamal Haasan took to his Instagram handle, to share a series of pictures, capturing Alfonso Cuaron's afternoon in Chennai. The caption to the post, saw Kamal Haasan refer to Cuaron as his "brethren", with reference to cinema, being their common link. The post went onto reveal how the primary topic of conversation too, was cinema, with a side of mangoes. The lunch was attended by Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Ravi K Chandran, Mahendran, Narayanan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Amritha.

The caption also revealed a quip shared by Siddharth - "Alfonso meets Banganapalli". An excerpt from the post reads, "Met Mr.Alfonso Cuaron my brethren and an offspring from the same mother 'cinema' We spoke cinema ,cinema and more cinema .I shared my joy over lunch along with the seasons mangoes and some of my fraternity..."

Who is Alfonso Cuaron?



Alfonso Cuaron is a Mexican director and a regular at the Oscars circuit. The director has as many as five Oscar wins to his name. His last film thus far, was the 2018 release Roma, Set in 1970-1971, the film follows the life of a live-in indigenous housekeeper of an upper-middle-class Mexican family. The film was a semi-autobiographical take on his own upbringing in colonial mexican neighbourhood of Roma.

Alfonso Cuaron has also written, directed, produced and edited 2013 blockbuster Gravity. The film George Clooney and Sandra Bullock star as American astronauts who attempt to return to Earth after the destruction of their Space Shuttle in orbit. Roma can be streamed on Netflix while Gravity is available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video.