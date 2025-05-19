Kim Soo Hyun And Kim Sae Ron's Dating Scandal Sparks Over 10 Police Investigations In 3 Months: Reports

The controversy surrounding Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s alleged relationship during her minor years remains unresolved. Since it surfaced in February 2025, the row has triggered accusations, conspiracy theories, public scrutiny, and even career struggles. Many suspect that what has come to light so far is only a small part of a far deeper issue.

South Korean police are currently investigating 10 legal cases involving Kim Sae Ron, according to Edaily. Actor Kim Soo Hyun is also under investigation for allegedly having a relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was underage.

On May 19, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency revealed during a press briefing that the Gangnam Police Station is managing seven of these cases, while the Seodaemun Police Station is handling the remaining three.

Edaily reports that Kim Soo Hyun has filed seven legal complaints, while Kim Sae Ron’s representatives have lodged three. Notably, one of these cases involves a complaint from Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family, accusing Kim Soo Hyun of violating the Child Welfare Act. They have submitted evidence, including audio recordings, some of which were shared with the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, also known as Ga Se Yeon.

In response, Kim Soo Hyun has filed a counter-complaint against Garosero, accusing the channel of defamation and stalking. His legal team also claims the audio recordings circulated online were manipulated using artificial intelligence.