Ranveer Allahabadia’s Filth Parental Sex Talk Goes Nowhere In SC: 5 Totally Pincer Quotes Of Top Court

India's Got Latent Controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps faced massive outrage after his controversial remark on Samay Raina's show. The YouTuber earlier had sought for intervention from Supreme Court after multiple FIRs were lodged against him. In today's hearing Supreme Court expresses displeasure on the remarks the Ranveer. Supreme Court even asked the lawyer representing him that what are the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity.

Who said what in the Supreme Court's hearing for Ranveer Allahbadia's petition?

According to sources of Live Law, during the hearing Supreme Court pulled up Ranveer Allahbadia for his statement. Advocate Dr Abhinav Chandrachud (for Allahabadia) This is for clubbing of FIRs. Petitioner has received death threats. First in Maharashtra , then Assam , now Jaipur...there is a reward...offense is old S.153A (promoting hatred)."

Adv Chandrachud said, “Not at all. I personally am disgusted. But whether it rises to the level of criminal offense is another question”. J Kant questioned Chandrachud, “What are the parameters of obscenity/vulgarity?”.

Justice Surya Kant further said, "If this is not obscenity in this country, then what it!? See the language you are using! You have got license to speak all kind of...? He is insulting parents also! There is something dirty in this person's mind that has been spread through this program. Why the Courts should favour him? Somebody thinks that because I have become so and so popular (for Ranveer Allahbadia), I can speak any kind of words and take entire society for granted...you tell us anyone in the world who would like such words!.

File photo of Ranveer Allahbadia | Source: Instagram

Adv Chandrachud responded by saying, "Please see my interim application. "Ranveer Allahabadia ki zubaan kaatkar laane wale ko milega 5 lakhs ka inaam" is the threat." Justice Surya Kant countered back, “If you can seek cheap publicity by using abusive language, this person extending threat is also seeking publicity. The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. Entire society will feel ashamed. The pervert mind. The perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited! We have judicial system, bound by rule of law. If there are threats, law will take course.”

What's the conclusion of Supreme Court's hearing in Ranveer Allahbadia's case?

Justice Kant gave his decision in the hearing saying, “We direct - (i) no further FIR shall be registered against petitioner on the basis of episode aired on show India's Got Latent (ii) petitioner shall be at liberty to approach local police of Maharashtra and Assam for protection of his life and liberty in case of threat.”