BREAKING: Huge Relief For YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, SC Grants Interim Protection From Arrest
Justice Kant stated: "We direct that (i) no further FIR shall be registered against the petitioner based on the episode aired on India Got Latent.
The Supreme Court is currently hearing YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s petition concerning the controversy surrounding his show India Got Latent.
Allahbadia has reported receiving death threats and a bounty on his life since the show aired, citing concerns for his safety. He has asked the Supreme Court to annul the FIRs filed against him and to ensure that no further punitive actions are taken. The case has garnered significant attention due to the severity of the threats and the wider implications for the safety of public figures.
Justice Kant gave huge relief to the YouTuber, stating: "We direct that (i) no further FIR shall be registered against the petitioner based on the episode aired on India Got Latent and (ii) the petitioner is free to approach the local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection of his life and liberty in the event of a threat."
