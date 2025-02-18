BREAKING: Huge Relief For YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, SC Grants Interim Protection From Arrest

The Supreme Court is currently hearing YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s petition concerning the controversy surrounding his show India Got Latent.

Allahbadia has reported receiving death threats and a bounty on his life since the show aired, citing concerns for his safety. He has asked the Supreme Court to annul the FIRs filed against him and to ensure that no further punitive actions are taken. The case has garnered significant attention due to the severity of the threats and the wider implications for the safety of public figures.