Arijit Singh Makes A 'Difficult Decision', Postpones May 9 Concert In Abu Dhabi

Arijit Singh has announced a postponment of his concert in Abu Dhabi. The singer had earlier cancelled his concert in Chennai in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists on April 22. Arijit Singh took to his Instagram account to share the new date of the Abu Dhabi concert.

Arijit Singh pushes Abu Dhabi concert

On May 8, Arijit Singh took to his Instagram account to share an important update with his fans. The singer shared that his concert in Abu Dhabi on May 9 will be rescheduled. He has not cancelled the gig yet, but has assured fans that they can get a refund on their tickets from May 12. The note read, "Dear Fans, Due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island."



Also Read: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Abir Gulaal Singer Arijit Singh Cancels Chennai Concert, Assures Full Refunds On Tickets

The announcement further read, “All purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, or you may request a full refund within 7 days, starting from May 12, 2025 (Monday).” Arijit Singh concluded the note by saying, "Thank you for your continued love and support, we look forward to creating unforgettable memories with you soon." This comes amid the rising tensions at the Indian borders with Pakistan. Following the barbaric terrorist attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, razing 9 terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Following this, Pakistan has been escalating attacks and violating the ceasefire.

Arijit Singh cancelled Chennai concert

A note shared by Arijit Singh concert organisers | Image: X