Arti Singh Dispels Pregnancy Rumours After Brother Krushna Abhishek's Comment Went Viral: When The Right Time Comes...

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan got hitched on April 25, 2024, at Iskcon Temple in Mumbai in the presence of her family and friends. A year after, recently, the brother-sister duo Krushna Abhishek and Aarti appeared together at an event where Krushna joked about rumours of Arti’s pregnancy and sparked more curiosity among fans. Now, Arti Singh shared a note putting an end to all the rumours.
Taking to her Instagram handle on April 1, Arti Singh shared a long note while ending pregnancy rumours. She clarified that she is not expecting a child yet. She explained that Krushna Bhaiya's playful remarks were full of love and excitement, with no truth to the rumours. She also assured everyone that, by God's grace, she and her husband, Dipak, are doing well and happily enjoying their journey together.
Arti concluded by saying, "When the right time comes, Krushna Bhaiya's wish of becoming a mamu will finally come true."
A few days back, while discussing his upcoming projects with the paparazzi, Krushna shared with excitement, "Kapil Sharma on Netflix ka third season araha hai. Aur kya chahiye? OMG ka 11th season araha hai. Aur bhi mera Welcome picture araha hai Akshay sir ke saath. Aur kya chahiye."
During the conversation, he jokingly pointed at Arti and said, "Aur inka bhi araha hai... gaadi araha hai jo baahar khadi hui hai. Usme hum baith ke jayenge. Abhi shaadi ho gayi, itna achha ladka mil gaya hai, abhi enjoy karo life ko." Adding a playful twist, he mimicked a pregnant belly gesture and joked, "Humko news sunao ke wo kab araha hai," making Arti blush as everyone around laughed heartily.
