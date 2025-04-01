Karan Wahi, 38, To Tie The Knot Soon, Dill Mill Gayye Actor Confirms 'Iss Saal Ho Jayegi'

Dill Mill Gayye actor Karan Wahi known for his telly shows and achoring has a huge female fan following. Although he has been away from television for a few years, his personal life continues to make headlines. In a podcast, Karan revealed his plans to get married in 2025. This news may disappoint his female fans, but the actor is finally ready to settle down.

Karan Wahi to get married in 2025?

While speaking with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Karan Wahi expressed his marriage plans. He revealed, "Koshish kar rha hu (I'm trying)." He further added, "Iss saal ho jayegi shayad (This year maybe it will happen)."

Karan revealed, "Koshish kar hi rha hu. Meko karni hai shaadi (I'm trying. I want to get married)." He mentioned that he would soon turn 39 and admitted that he had delayed marriage for too long.

File photo of Karan Wahi | Image: X

He also advised, "I think 35 tak kar leni chahiye. Kyuki uske baad na aap khud mai hi zyada alag ho jaate ho ki aapko badalna bada mushkil ho jayega (I think by 35 you should get married because later you get changed and it is difficult to change)."

The Dill Mill Gayye actor explained that he likes his house a certain way, and if something is different, he needs to learn to adjust. He shared, "Till 30-35, the wants were, 'I need a beautiful girl.' Now, the wants have changed, and now you don't care about looks. Firstly, you have to see whether you have an understanding or not. It is very important."

Is Karan Wahi dating anyone?

Karan Wahi further stated that "I still believe meri toh ho jayegi. Bakiyo ka muje nahi pata mere group mei but meri ho jayegi. Mai kar lunga (I still believe I will get married. I don't know about others in my group, but I will get married)."

File photo of Karan Wahi | Image: X