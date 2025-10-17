Updated 17 October 2025 at 19:26 IST
Baahubali The Epic: Team Reacts After Fan Complains Of 'Sky-High' Ticket Rates, Accuses Producers Of 'Draining Audience Excitement'
A fan in the US alleged that ticket prices for Baahubali: The Epic premieres were more than regular rates, to which the distributor has reacted.
Baahubali The Epic: SS Rajamouli's iconic and record-shattering Baahubali franchise is re-releasing in cinema halls as one film on October 31 on the 10-year anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning. The Prabhas starrer is expected to break all re-release records and the pre-sales of its premiere shows on October 29 are now open in the US as the demand is sky-rocketing with each passing hour.
The team has already shared that regular ticket prices will be applicable for Baahubali: The Epic, across all formats, including IMAX and other premium formats. While price hike for movies is common for Telugu releases, that will not be the case with Baahubali: The Epic as tickets for Rajamouli's magnum opus will be priced at regular fares. A fan in the US alleged that prices for Baahubali: The Epic premieres were more than regular rates, to which the distributor has reacted.
"#Baahubali's re-release ticket prices are no less than those of a new films. It's like the producers and distributors are draining audience excitement with sky-high rates, even for Re-Release films (sic)," a post read on X.
Responding to this, Variance Films, the distributor of Baahubali: The Epic in the US, said, "Disappointed to read this because the exact opposite is true. ALL tickets for Baahubali: The Epic in the US are regular price. If tickets are $16, then that's the regular PLF price at the theater you're looking at. Next week non-IMAX/PLF shows will go on sale for the 31st (sic)."
Meanwhile, the team, headed by director SS Rajamouli, has been working on the post production of Baahubali: The Epic. The re-edited version has completed censor formalities with a U/A certificate and the runtime has been locked at 3 hours and 44 minutes, making it one of the longest films in the modern era.
