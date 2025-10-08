Updated 8 October 2025 at 23:49 IST
Aryan Khan Is A No Show At The Ba***ds of Bollywood Star Mona Singh's Birthday Bash Amid Defamation Lawsuit, Lakshya, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal And Others Party | Photos
Aryan Khan, the director of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, skipped Mona Singh's birthday celebrations in Mumbai on October 8 amid a defamation lawsuit filed by former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede, who has objected to his alleged portrayal in the Netflix series.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood has turned out to be a hit for the streaming giant Netflix. However, the Aryan Khan directed comedy series has also courted controversy for allegedly mocking former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede in one of the scenes in the seven-part series. In this matter, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix on a defamation suit filed by Wankhede for allegedly maligning his reputation in the series.
Wankhede has filed a defamation suit and sought ₹2 crore in damages. "This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," the plea submitted reads.
Meanwhile, star of the show, Mona Singh celebrated her birthday with her husband Shyam Rajagopalan, the cast of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, some other co-stars she has worked with the past and her other friends.
Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh and Manoj Pahwa from The Ba***ds of Bollywood cast turned up for Mona's birthday celebrations in Mumbai.
Abhay Verma, Meiyang Chang, Mithila Palkar, Namit Das, Sharib Hashmi and others marked there presence and celebrated Mona's special day with her.
However, Aryan Khan, the director of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was missing from the celebrations. A special moment at the gathering saw Mona posing with her non-celebrity husband Shyam. As Raghav arrived at the venue, he hugged Mona.
The cast of the Netflix show also collectively posed for the paparazzi.
