Aryan Khan Is A No Show At The Ba***ds of Bollywood Star Mona Singh's Birthday Bash Amid Defamation Lawsuit, Lakshya, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal And Others Party | Photos

The Ba***ds of Bollywood has turned out to be a hit for the streaming giant Netflix. However, the Aryan Khan directed comedy series has also courted controversy for allegedly mocking former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede in one of the scenes in the seven-part series. In this matter, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix on a defamation suit filed by Wankhede for allegedly maligning his reputation in the series.

Wankhede has filed a defamation suit and sought ₹2 crore in damages. "This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," the plea submitted reads.

Meanwhile, star of the show, Mona Singh celebrated her birthday with her husband Shyam Rajagopalan, the cast of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, some other co-stars she has worked with the past and her other friends.

Mona Singh celebrated her birthday with her husband Shyam in Mumbai

Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh and Manoj Pahwa from The Ba***ds of Bollywood cast turned up for Mona's birthday celebrations in Mumbai.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood cast at Mona Singh's birthday bash

Abhay Verma, Meiyang Chang, Mithila Palkar, Namit Das, Sharib Hashmi and others marked there presence and celebrated Mona's special day with her.

Celebs turn up for Mona Singh's birthday bash

However, Aryan Khan, the director of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was missing from the celebrations. A special moment at the gathering saw Mona posing with her non-celebrity husband Shyam. As Raghav arrived at the venue, he hugged Mona.