'I Have Tremendous Faith In Judiciary': Sameer Wankhede Breaks Silence After Delhi HC Summons Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Over Ba***ds Of Bollywood Defamation Suit
In an exclusive conversation with Republic World, IRS officer Sameer Wankhede shared his first reaction after the Delhi High Court issued summons to Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment and others.
The Delhi High Court issued summons to Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and others in response to a suit filed by former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede over defamatory portrayal in the series Ba***ds Of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan. In its latest order, the Delhi High Court has directed Red Chillies Entertainment and others to file their responses within seven days. The court has also ordered the petitioner to share a copy of the petition with all the respondents.
In his first response to the latest development, speaking exclusively with Republic, Sameer Wankhede said, “Satyamev Jayate”. He added, “Since the matter is subjudice, I cannot comment on it now. Earlier, there were rumours that the case was being dismissed to tarnish my name and the case. But I respect the judiciary and have tremendous faith in the judiciary. So, I cannot comment on anything right now. I would just like to reiterate, Satyamev Jayate.”
The IRS officer confirmed that he has asked for ₹2 crore in damages, which would be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for patients battling the disease. When asked if he wants the series to be taken down, he said, “It is about the honour of the law enforcement officers, it is about the honour of the uniform, it is the honour of the National emblem and the honour of my family for which I am fighting. I expect with a strong judiciary, truth will prevail.”
Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi appeared for Wankhede and argued, “In reference to the series (Ba***ds Of Bollywood), there are posts trolling me, my wife and my sister. Ex facie defamatory. It's shocking. They (defendants) are surely not defending those posts.” In response, the court issued summons and assured that due process would be followed. The matter will be taken up by the Delhi High Court on October 30.
