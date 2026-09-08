Asha Bhosle's 93rd Birth Anniversary: Veteran Singer's Final Feature Film Song Ae Meri Zindagi From Om Ka Hari Released

The final feature-film recording of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, 'Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chhipi Hai Kahan,' was released on Tuesday, marking what would have been the singer’s 93rd birthday. The song is part of the music album of the upcoming Hindi family comedy-drama 'Om Ka Hari,' and its release follows the film’s music launch in Mumbai on September 7. Bhosle, who passed away in December 2025, recorded the song in late 2023, when she was over 90 years old. Officially recognised as her last-ever song recorded for a feature film, the track's video features behind-the-scenes visuals from Bhosle’s recording session, offering audiences a glimpse of the legendary singer at work. The music launch event on September 7 brought together the film’s cast, including Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Ayesha Kapur. Raghubir Yadav also performed two songs from the film in front of the live audience at the Mumbai event. The album additionally features songs sung by Amit Kumar, son of late legendary singer Kishore Kumar, as well as Paresh Pahuja and Raghubir Yadav. For the team of 'Om Ka Hari', the inclusion of Bhosle’s final feature-film song is both an emotional moment and a significant part of the film’s musical identity.



In the BTS video, Asha Bhosle can be seen sharing why she agreed to sing the song. She said she could not say no after hearing it. “Inhone mujhe phone krke kaha ki ye song hai mai bhej raha hoon or maine gaana sunte hi haan krdi or kuch nhi pucha.. mujhe gaana hi itna acha lga... mai hr wqt yhi gaana gaati rehti hu.. itna acha lga hai...”

Actor Anshuman Jha said, “Before playlists had genres, Asha Ji was THE playlist. And having Asha ji sing for 'Om Ka Hari' is something I don’t think we will ever be able to put into words. As we celebrate her birth anniversary today, 'Ae Meri Zindagi' launching today feels all the more special and almost feels serendipitous that we get to share this song with the world today on her Birth Anniversary. We feel deeply privileged that Om Ka Hari has a small, yet incredibly meaningful, place in her extraordinary musical journey.”

Director Harish Vyas also reflected on the significance of releasing the song on Bhosle’s birthday.

He said, “Launching this song on Asha Ji’s birthday feels incredibly special. I feel blessed that Om Ka Hari gets to carry a little piece of her musical legacy forward. Today, we are not just releasing a song; we are celebrating Asha Ji.”

Directed by Harish Vyas, 'Om Ka Hari' stars Raghubir Yadav as Hari Prasad, with Anshuman Jha as his estranged son, Om. Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur are also part of the cast.

The film follows Hari Prasad after a heart attack scare leaves him convinced that he has only a few days left to live. He embarks on a chaotic road trip to Varanasi with his estranged son, Om, with the journey bringing years of unspoken emotions to the surface.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas across India on September 18. (ANI)