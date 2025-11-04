Assam CM Himanta Orders Judicial Probe Into Zubeen Garg Death Mystery, High Court Judge Soumitra Saikia To Head Investigation

Zubeen Garg Death Case Update: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that a one-man Judicial Commission has been formed to investigate the sudden demise of veteran singer in Singapore. Sarma further mentioned that the Commission will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court. He urged full cooperation and active participation in the proceedings of the Commission. The commission will continue to accept affidavits from those concerned till November 21.

"The Government’s decision to constitute a Judicial Commission headed by a sitting Judge of the Hon’ble High Court to enquire into the circumstances leading to the tragic death of our beloved Zubeen Garg is a landmark step in the pursuit of truth and justice. We must extend full cooperation and actively participate in the proceedings of the Commission to ensure that every fact is brought to light, and justice is served in the most transparent and impartial manner. #JusticeForZubeenGarg," read his post on X.

Himanta Biswa Sarma makes a startling revelation about the death of Zubeen Garg

Recently, Sarma claimed that Zubeen's death in Singapore was a murder and not an accident. The singer died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 while he was swimming in a sea in Singapore. Following this, the Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been probing the case since then. Recently, a two-member team of the Assam Police, comprising CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel, visited Singapore to investigate the circumstances surrounding Garg's death.

A file photo of Zubeen Garg

According to Himanta Sarma, the SIT is now preparing to file a charge sheet in the case, with a target date of December 8. "I am not terming it an accident. The charge sheet in Zubeen Garg's murder case needs to be submitted by December 17. I have set a target to submit it by December 8. We are ready now," the CM said.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Sarma's assertion has undoubtedly added a new layer of complexity to the case.