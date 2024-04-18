Advertisement

Actress Athiya Shetty celebrated her husband and India cricketer KL Rahul’s birthday on Thursday. The actress took to her Instagram and shared two pictures with Rahul, wishing him the best on his special day. Moments later, Suniel Shetty also penned a heartfelt note for his son-in-law.

Athiya Shetty shares unseen photos with KL Rahul

The first picture Athiya Shetty shared was from their holiday in which the actress was seen wearing a swimsuit with a floral pattern with her husband lying next to her. The second was a monochromatic picture of the actress hugging Rahul. Athiya wrote in the caption, “My whole heart for my whole life…happy birthday, my everything.”

Wishing his son-in-law on his birthday, Suniel Shetty shared a picture of himself chilling on the couch with his son Ahan Shetty and Rahul. “They say it’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters… feeling blessed to have you in ours for it’s a connection I can’t explain, happy birthday Rahul … love you son," the actor wrote as caption.

Athiya Shetty expecting her first child?

On April 5, Athiya Shetty stepped out to attend an event in Mumbai. The actress along with her brother Ahaan posed for the paparazzi at the event. For the evening, the Mubarakan actress donned a corset denim top, paired with boyfriend-fit denim bottoms. She completed the look with an oversized beige jacket. The outfit suggested that the actress is not pregnant.

Athiya completed her look by keeping her tresses open and completing it with matching accessories. Her brother Ahan, on the other hand, donned a beige jacket matched with bottoms. Viral videos from the event show the actress leaping around candidly.

