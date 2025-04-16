Avinash Sachdev's Ex-fiancée Palak Purswani Gets Engaged To Beau Rohan Khanna In A Dreamy Setup

Updated April 16th 2025, 13:49 IST
Palak Purswani, known for Bigg Boss OTT 2, recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Rohan Khanna, after seven months of dating. The fairytale proposal took place in Cappadocia, Turkey. Palak shared the enchanting pictures on her Instagram.
Palak made waves on Instagram after she shared a breathtaking video of how she said yes to her fiancé, Rohan Khanna. The video reveals Rohan Khanna’s fairytale-worthy surprise, featuring romantic decor, heartfelt laughter, and a champagne toast to forever.
In a dreamy setting, Rohan proposed with a stunning diamond ring. Palak looked radiant in a flowing white halter maxi, while Rohan impressed in a sharp white checkered tuxedo.
Alongside the video, Palak penned an emotional note about her childhood dream of finding love as shown in the movies. She reflected on their serendipitous first meeting, unplanned and without the help of dating apps or filters, describing their bond as timeless and beyond logic.
Palak shared her excitement for the journey ahead, embracing a future filled with love, magic, and endless possibilities. Rohan Khanna is a not celeb entity with a very private life. Palak also revealed his face while announcing their engagement.
Palak Purswani previously dated actor Avinash Sachdev. They started their relationship in 2019 and eventually got engaged. However, the relationship ended when Palak accused Avinash of betrayal. Their breakup became public, and their strained dynamic was evident when they both appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2.
