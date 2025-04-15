Is Kesari 2 The Most Expensive Bollywood Courtroom Drama? Budget Compared To Jolly LLB, Pink, OMG, Mulk, Section 375

Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of their upcoming courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 set for April 18. Ahead of its grand premiere, a special screening of the film sold out completely. The film is the story of a brave lawyer from India who wanted to know the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. This film is anticipated to be one of the impactful films like The Kashmir Files and the first instalment of Kesari with the club of powerpack cast and high-stake promotions.

What is the budget of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2?

The historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, portrays advocate C. Shankaran Nair who confronted the British Raj to uncover the truth behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Set for release in a few days, the film has been made on a grand scale with a reported estimated budget of ₹100–150 crore. But is this the highest-budget courtroom film produced to date?

Which is the highest-budget courtroom film?

The popular courtroom drama generally comes under low budget film category. The Tamil film Jai Bhim reportedly had a budget of ₹15 crore. The original OMG: Oh My God (2012), released in November 2012, was made with a ₹60 crore budget, while its sequel, OMG 2, premiered on 11 August 2023 with a reported budget of ₹65 crore.

Another popular courtroom drama, Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan , was released worldwide on 16 September 2016 and cost ₹30 crore to produce. Section 375, featuring Akshay Khanna and Richa Chadha, premiered on 13 September 2019 with a budget of ₹20 crore.

Jolly LLB, one of the lowest-budget films in this genre, was made for ₹10 crore, and its sequel, Jolly LLB 2, had a production budget of ₹45 crore. Another hit, Mulk, was produced for ₹19 crore.