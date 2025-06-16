Avinash Tiwary Reacts To Fan Secretly Recording Him At The Gym, Netizens Divided After Laila Majnu Actor Quips, 'Wasn’t Part of My Fitness Plan...'

Avinash Tiwary recently became a victim of a privacy invasion incident where a female influencer secretly recorded him at the gym. Laila Majnu actor has now reportedly expressed his feelings about the incident, describing it as a "slightly stupid thing." Earlier, netizens criticised the influencer for her action, sparking a huge debate on celeb privacy online.

On June 3, Avinash Tiwary experienced an incident when a fan secretly recorded him working out at the gym. A fan, Arpita Thapa, shared the video on her Instagram in which she recorded the actor while he was working out. She captioned the post, “Mtlb sorry @avinashtiwary15 for the sneaky clicks." Avinash later reshared the clip on his Instagram Story, joking, “Wasn’t part of my fitness plan.”

While some viewers saw the moment as harmless, others criticised the fan for invading the actor’s privacy. Days later, Avinash addressed the ongoing debate during an interaction with a media outlet. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actor emphasised the importance of respecting each other’s personal space. He shared that he had spoken directly to the fan and reassured her not to worry about the public backlash. Avinash also took the opportunity to explain why such actions should be discouraged.

The Khakee actor reportedly expressed his feelings, saying, “I would always say that privacy is important. I didn't want somebody to make a video like that.” While he acknowledged the sentiment as sweet, he admitted it seemed “a slightly stupid thing to do.”