Avneet Kaur Can't Stop Blushing After Giving Shoutout To Virat Kohli, Actress' Heart Gesture And Flying Kisses Go Viral After 'Photos Like' Incident

Anushka Sharma’s husband and cricket legend Virat Kohli surprised the world on May 12, 2025, by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The unexpected news deeply moved his fans and fellow mates. Amid the emotional farewell, Avneet Kaur, who recently made headlines with Virat Kohli due to the cricket star’s unforeseen social media activity, yet again got the spotlight as she reacted to the retirement announcement with a personal touch. And of course, netizens raised their eyebrows.

Avneet Kaur bushing while cheering for Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Avneet Kaur grabbed attention after Virat Kohli ‘mistakenly’ liked a fan club’s post earlier this month. A screenshot of the incident quickly went viral. Although Kohli clarified that the like was accidental, it sparked a meme fest on social media. Now, as Kohli bid adieu from Test cricket, Tiku Weds Sheru actress was spotted blushing while sending her good wishes to the legend.

In a widely shared video by SBSABP News, the actress, alongside Munawar Faruqui and Shehnaaz Gill, enthusiastically chanted "Kohli, Kohli!" to cheer for the cricketer. With a cheerful and relaxed vibe, Avneet made a heart gesture and blew a flying kiss towards the camera, her excitement clearly shining through.

Virat Kohli shared clarification after liking Avneet Kaur’s pics