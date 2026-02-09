Bad Bunny Deletes Posts, Unfollows Everyone On Instagram After Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Bad Bunny delivered an energetic performance during Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. He shared the stage with global stars, including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, leaving the internet surprised. While social media was buzzing with the clips of his performance, he quietly removed all the posts from his Instagram account and unfollowed everyone. The sudden move has sparked widespread speculation among fans and industry watchers, especially given Bad Bunny's massive following of over 51.8 million on the platform.

Bad Bunny deletes posts from Instagram handle

Hours after the performance, the singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, shocked fans by completely wiping his Instagram account. All posts were removed, the profile picture was deleted, and the artist unfollowed all accounts, leaving his profile showing "0 posts" and "0 following".

Soon after the news went viral, fans expressed shock on social media. Taking to X, a user wrote, "I feel sad 😭 for bad bunny he just deleted all his posts on Instagram..." Another wrote, "Blank slate ultimate move." Several users speculated that he is making a fresh start, while others believe it is a possible hint at an upcoming album or tour.

US President Donald Trump slams Bad Bunny's performance at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

The halftime performance received overwhelming support from fans across the world but also drew criticism from US President Donald Trump, who publicly expressed disapproval of the show.

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, as the Super Bowl aired, Trump criticised both the music and choreography of the show."The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" he wrote. Trump claimed the performance "makes no sense" and does not reflect "the Greatness of America" or its "standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."

Bad Bunny is yet to issue a statement addressing the Instagram wipe or clarifying its intent.