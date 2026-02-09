Viral Videos | Kim Kardashian-Lewis Hamilton Are Twinning And Winning At Super Bowl LX, Confirms Relationship Rumours

Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton have been in the news over their growing closeness. Their European getaway hinted at their relationship status, but they remained tight-lipped. However, with their recent joint appearance at Super Bowl LX, they are making sure that the whole world knows about their romance. Several videos and photos from their outing are going viral on the internet, lauding their subtle way of making their relationship official.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton make their relationship official

Kim and Lewis stole the limelight at Super Bowl LX with their joint appearance, confirming the rumours about their romance. They were seen having fun at the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday. They even made it to the giant screen during the clash between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

In one video, Kim and Lewis can be seen happily talking while enjoying the game. Kim made a statement in a black coat and paired it with a diamond choker necklace. She styled her hair in chic bangs and completed her look with sunglasses.

Lewis, on the other hand, twinned in an all-black ensemble with stud earrings.

Internet's reaction to Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's subtle relationship announcement

A fan shared a video of the couple happily chatting at the game and wrote, "All of a sudden, I don’t give a shit about the #SuperBowl anymore. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have my full attention." Another wrote, "The latest lovebirds are loved up at the Superbowl." A third user wrote, "Ohh so it's true..."

Kim and Lewis have been friends for years, but their recent European getaway hinted that they have taken their friendship to the next level. “Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules, so they’re keen to spend as much time together as possible. Right now, they’re inseparable and are fitting their dates around Kim’s work commitments,” a source told the US Sun.