Badshah Apologises Over Tateeree Song Controversy As Haryana Police Issues Look Out Circular Against Him

The Haryana Police have registered an FIR against singer Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia aka Badshah in connection with his recently released song Tateeree. The FIR was filed under various provisions of law based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in Badshah's recently released music video. The police have also issued notices to remove the related video from all social media platforms and have initiated the process of issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Badshah to prevent him from leaving the country.

As the controversy over his song and the video blew up considerably, Badshah put out an apology, saying that the objectionable lyrics in his new track were not about any women or children but about his rival rappers. Police said the video depicts minor girls wearing school uniforms throwing away their school bags and appearing to run away from studies. Some lyrics in the video, considered to be sexually charged, have been objected to. Netizens objected to the rapper singing, "Aaya Badshah doli chadhane, in sabki ghodi banane”, as young girls in school uniforms danced in sync.