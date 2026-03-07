Updated 7 March 2026 at 17:15 IST
Badshah Apologises Over Tateeree Song Controversy As Haryana Police Issues Look Out Circular Against Him
As the controversy over his song and the video blew up considerably, Badshah put out an apology video, saying that the objectionable lyrics in his new track were not about any women or children but about his rival rappers.
The Haryana Police have registered an FIR against singer Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia aka Badshah in connection with his recently released song Tateeree. The FIR was filed under various provisions of law based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in Badshah's recently released music video. The police have also issued notices to remove the related video from all social media platforms and have initiated the process of issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Badshah to prevent him from leaving the country.
As the controversy over his song and the video blew up considerably, Badshah put out an apology, saying that the objectionable lyrics in his new track were not about any women or children but about his rival rappers. Police said the video depicts minor girls wearing school uniforms throwing away their school bags and appearing to run away from studies. Some lyrics in the video, considered to be sexually charged, have been objected to. Netizens objected to the rapper singing, "Aaya Badshah doli chadhane, in sabki ghodi banane”, as young girls in school uniforms danced in sync.
In his apology video, Badshah said, "Mera naya gaana Tateeree release hua hai aur main dekh raha hoon ki uske ek hisse mein lyrics aur visual representation ki wajah se jo message gaya hai usse kayi saare logon ko, khaaskar mere apne Haryana ke logon ko, aur unke sentiments ko thes pahunchi hai. Sabse pehle main yeh kehna chahta hoon ki main Haryana se hoon. Mera khaan paan, boli, rehan sehan aur meri pehchaan Haryana se hai. Main ek bahut hi proud Haryanvi hoon. Kabhi bhi mera aisa irada nahi tha ki main Haryana ke kisi bacche ko, kisi woman ya mahila ke baare mein aise behudi baat kahun."
He added, "Main hip hop genre se hoon jahan lyrics aksar competition ko nicha dikhate hain, ek rival ke liye hote hain. Kisi bhi aurat ya bacche ke liye kabhi nahi tha ya main aisa kabhi karunga. Maine hamesha koshish kari hai ki main Haryana ke culture aur boli ko jahan bhi jaaon apne sath lekar jaaon. Agar uss hisse se kisi ko bhi thes pahunchi hai toh main maafi mangta hoon ki aap mujhe Haryana ka beta samjah kar yahan ka beta samajh kar mujhe maaf karenge."
