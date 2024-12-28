Badshah DELETES Posts From Instagram Amid Decade-long Feud With Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh have a long standing feud with Badshah and the Punjabi singer recently took a sly dig at rapper. The feud went a bit further when Honey Singh supported a fan who commented that Badshah doesn't even deserve to be a singer. Amid this, Badshah has took a step by deleting all his posts on Instagram.

Did Badshah delete all his Instagram posts?

A picture is now going viral on social media platforms in which Badshah’s Instagram handle is completely empty, with only his profile photo remaining visible. The duo Honey Singh and Badshah's long standing feud has reignited after Honey Singh made a remark on his singing. Badshah will be joining Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani as a judge at the singing-based reality show Indian Idol 15.

Badshah deletes Instagram posts | Source: Instagram

As the show was set to go on air, a promo was released where the rapper was showcasing his rapping skills and was later joined by Shreya and Vishal. However, the lyrics seemingly didn't go down well with Yo Yo Honey Singh. Sharing the promo on his Instagram Stories, Honey Singh wrote, "Aise lyrics likhwane hai bass taqdeer ban jayegi meri," followed by a laughing emoticon. Badshah is yet to react at Singh's dig.

When did the feud between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah began?

For the unversed, the rift between Badshah and Honey traces back to their shared history as members of the Mafia Mundeer band, alongside rapper Raftaar. Despite their past collaboration, the dissolution of the group created a divide between them with the artists rarely seen together thereafter.

File photo of Honey Singh | Source: IMDb

File photo of Badshah | Source: IMDb