Honey Singh Adds Fuel To Decade-long Feud With Badshah By Reacting To Fan Claiming Badshah 'Doesn't Deserve To Be Singer'
Honey Singh and Badshah, former members of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, had a fall-out years ago and since then have been taking digs at each other in public.
Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah have been in a decade-long feud and often both rappers are seen criticising each other during their concerts. However, Yo Yo Honey Singh has taken this feud a notch higher by supporting a fan who believes that Badshah "doesn't deserve to be a singer". He just showed the support but also commented on the fan's video dissing the Tareefan singer.
What did Yo Yo Honey Singh fan say about Badshah?
An Instagram user shared a video apologising to Badshah fans who abused the user in his inbox for criticising the rapper's presence at Indian Idol as a judge. He said in Hindi, loosely translated to English, "I’d like to apologize to all Badshah fans with folded hands that they’re Badshah fans. I’d also like to apologize that I said he doesn’t deserve to be an Indian Idol judge. In fact, he doesn’t deserve to be even a singer....What’s the point of abusing me?"
In the clip, he went on to mention how the Millionaire singer acknowledged his previous reel and wrote in the caption, "Ye wali reel bhi @yoyohoneysingh tak jani chahiye (This video should also reach Yo Yo Honey Singh)".
What did Honey Singh comment?
Soon after the user dropped the post, Honey Singh noticed and took to the comment section to share his reaction. The singer wrote, "Yo Yo Army is with u lil bro! Dont worry." Check out the comment below:
Badshah's cryptic post amid AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh's public feud
A few days ago, Diljit gave a shout-out to AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla during his Indore concert for starting their own musical tour in India. In reply, AP Dhillon during his Chandigarh concert took a dig at the Punjabi singer and asked him to first "unblock" him from Instagram. Later, he shared screen recordings of how he was blocked by Diljit earlier and now after calling him out in public, he has unblocked him. Amid all this, Badshah dropped a cryptic post about not repeating the mistakes they made. He wrote without naming either of them, "Please don’t make the mistakes we made. The world is ours for the taking. Like they say, ‘If you wanna go fast, go alone, but if you wanna go far, go together.’ United we stand."
This post indicates that Badshah is not very happy with the ongoing feud with Honey Singh and wants to reconcile with the singer.
