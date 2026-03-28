Badshah Says He Is 'Ready For The Next Phase' Amid Wedding Rumours And Tateeree Song Controversy

Badshah has been in the news lately for multiple reasons. At first, he grabbed headlines when his song Tateeree was pulled down after the audience raised objections to the 'vulgar' lyrics. Amid this, several photos and videos went viral online showing him marrying a Punjabi actress, Isha Rikhi, in an intimate ceremony. While the rapper is yet to confirm the wedding rumours, he penned a long note on his social media handle after a London concert and said that he is ready for the "next phase".

Badshah breaks his silence amid Tateeree song controversy

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories and penned a long note thanking his fans for supporting him amid the challenging time. He started his note by writing, "I’ll be honest with you, these past few weeks tested me in ways I wasn’t fully prepared for. There’s a version of this life that looks perfect from the outside, and then there’s the reality of what you actually carry when the cameras are off. I’ve been sitting with a lot. (sic)"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

He further shared that being on the stage amid his fans reminded him who he is and what this journey has been all about. "But London reminded me of something I needed to be reminded of. When I walked out on that O2 stage, the energy hit me before the sound did. The faces, the voices, the warmth in that arena. You flew in from different cities, different countries, different lives, and you showed up for this music, for me, like it meant something to you. That night I remembered who I am and what this is all for," he continued.

Badshah concluded by writing, "I think I’m ready for the next phase. New music is on its way, and I’m pouring everything into it. Thank you for holding me down even when I couldn’t say why I needed it."

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Tateeree song controversy

Tateeree faced heavy criticism ever since its release earlier this month. Netizens pointed at the video showing minor girls wearing school uniforms throwing away their school bags and appearing to run away from studies. Some lyrics in the video, considered to be sexually charged, have been objected to.

Soon after the backlash intensified, Badshah took to Instagram to emphasise his Haryanvi roots and deny any intent to offend. He said in a video, "I am from Haryana. Those who know me know that my language, my food, my lifestyle, and my identity are from Haryana. I am a very proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention of speaking inappropriately about any child or woman of Haryana."

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Viral photos from Badshah's rumoured wedding

Earlier this week, several photos and videos went viral on the internet showing Badshah and Isha performing wedding rituals in the presence of their family members. The photos were posted by Isha's mother. Badshah can be seen wearing a brown kurta with a golden saafa, while Isha wears a traditional red salwar kameez. In some images, both of them also wear wedding garlands. Other pictures show the couple smiling and posing together for the cameras. In the caption of her post, Isha’s mother wrote, “God bless you."

However, neither Badshah nor Isha has made any statement about their marriage or shared any photos so far. They have not responded to these photos or videos either.