₹500 Crore Lyari Walo Ko Dein, Sadkein Thik Karein: Pakistanis Make Hilarious Demands To Aditya Dhar After Dhurandhar 2 Success

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has made ₹1100 crore worldwide in just 8 days of its release. In India, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller will cross ₹700 crore mark today. These figures are not only impressive but bigger than the lifetime biz of Bollywood hits Pathaan, Jawan, Stree 2, Animal, Chhaava and more.

The Dhurandhar franchise has moved on from being a cinematic spectacle and has penetrated the Indian cultural space. From memes to reels, fans have flooded social media with Dhurandhar tributes as a nod to director Aditya and his unrestrained vision. Meanwhile, the movie is doing spectacular business despite ban in Pakistan and the Gulf region. The series is inspired by true stories of espionage and how Indian agent/s infiltrates gangs in Lyari to bring about the downfall of Pakistani militant groups.

In a short span of its release last year, Dhurandhar became the most pirated Indian movie in Pakistan. Locals even trolled Pakistani filmmakers for making soft romance dramas while their "real stories" were being adapted into a multi-crore franchise by Indians. A purported new video of Lyari residents has surfaced in which they are seen making hilarious demands to Aditya after the big success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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When asked how much share Lyari should get from the collections of Dhurandhar 2, a man said, "Lyari ko 2-3 crore milne chahiye. Lyari ki road aur saadkon ko thik karein baki paise Pakistan ki awam ko jaayein." Another man said, "Agar 1000 crore mil rahe hain toh toh usmein se 500 crore Lyari walon ko dein. Aadhi kamai de dein toh yeh road banein. Yeh keechad, bacche jate hain nange pair toh daane nikalte hain."

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