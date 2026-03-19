Badshah Tateeree Song Controversy: NCW Issues Summon To Rapper, Producer Over Obscenity And Vulgarity Allegations

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to Aditya Pareek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah (Singer & Lyricist), Mahi Sandhu (Director), Joban Sandhu (Director), and Hiten (Producer) for alleged obscenity and vulgarity in their latest song, Tateeree. The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that raise concerns about the track’s lyrics and visuals.

NCW summons Badshah

On Thursday, the NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of Tateeree by Badshah and has issued summons to the singer, the song’s director Mahi Sandhu, co-director Joban Sandhu, and producer Hiten. The Commission has asked them to appear on March 25, 2026, at 12:30 pm with all relevant documents.

“The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song ‘Tattiri / Tatihari’,” wrote NCW on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“The Commission has observed that the content prima facie appears to be objectionable and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986,” it added.

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The Commission also warned that it will take appropriate action if they fail to appear on the given date.

This development comes after YouTube removed Badshah’s song after authorities registered an FIR on Friday, alleging that the track includes objectionable content and insults women’s dignity. The singer also issued a clarification.

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