Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya To Embrace Parenthood After 10 Years Of Marriage: Some Journeys Are Not About Rushing

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are expecting their first child after 10 years of marriage. The actress took to her social media handle to announce her pregnancy and share photos from her maternity photoshoot with husband Vivek. Along with the post, she penned a note stating that the couple chose not to rush but to be ready for this journey.

(Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya | Image: Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Expecting Their First Child

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared a series of photos, showing off her baby bump in a white ensemble. Vivek can also be seen matching with the actress. Both are exuding warmth and happiness as they are set to welcome their firstborn.

(Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya | Image: Instagram)

In one picture, Vivek is seen lovingly hugging Divyanka from behind while placing his hands over her baby bump, forming a heart shape together. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing… They’re about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete… life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason With our hearts full of gratitude - We are expecting."

Soon after she dropped the post, the couple's friends and fans flooded the comment section. Shraddha Arya wrote, "Yayyyy!!! You know I’ve been jumping in joy over this new for quite some time now!!!! Many Many Congratulations to both you ♥️😘😘😘.. can’t wait can’t wait!!" Arti Singh wrote, "Congratulations." A fan wrote, "IGGEST CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH!!! SUCH happy news!!! i’m so so so happy for you both!! can’t waitttt for you to enter this new chapter of your lifeee."

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

How Divyanka And Vivek Met?

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she played the role of Dr Ishita, and Vivek portrayed ACP Abhishek Singh. They fell in love, and after dating for a few years, they took a plunge and got married on July 8, 2016. The wedding was followed by a reception in Chandigarh.

On the work front, Divyanka rose to fame with her show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Apart from the TV shows, she has also starred in two movies, Lala Hardaul and A Divorce to Remember. She has also worked in web series - Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes and The Magic Of Shiri.