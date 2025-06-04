Akshay Kumar Hops On The 'Pretty Little Baby' Trend, Shares Adorable BTS Moments From Housefull 5 Ft. Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan

Housefull 5 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Featuring a casting coup, the film will hit the big screens on June 6 and has sparked significant buzz on social media. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar and also features Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. Days before the release, actors have shared the behind-the-scenes moments from the movie, which is now viral online.

Housefull 5 behind-the-scenes moments are too good to miss

On June 4, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share heartwarming behind-the-scenes videos from the shoot of Housefull 5. The actor shared the clip, which featured fun moments from the set. Known for his penchant for pranks and being notorious, Akshay Kumar's infectious energy seemingly took over the other cast members as well.



Social media users noticed that the actor shared the video with the viral song, Pretty Little Baby, in the background. Though late to the trend, the actor did justice to it by sharing clips that fans will watch on loop on the platform. Akshay shared the video with the caption, “Last year was all laughs, chaos, and countless memories with this mad bunch, and now we’re back, ready to bring the madness to you! 💛 Grateful for the friendships, the fun, and every moment in between. #Housefull5 hits screens this Friday!”



18 cast members, 2 climax, and ₹2.3 Cr pre-sales, Housefull 5 gears up for a solid start

Housefull 5 has sparked buzz for its unusual release strategy of making two versions of the film available. Cinegoers will have the option to choose between ‘Housefull 5a’ and ‘Housefull 5b’ at the time of booking the tickets, which will consequently offer them two different endings to the film. This is a one-of-a-kind release strategy that has never been done before in Bollywood. Social media users have been spinning theories around the 2 climaxes and expressed anticipation for the same.