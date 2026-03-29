Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies At 43 After Drowning During Shoot Of Serial At Odisha Beach
During the shoot of the serial Bhole Baba Par Karega, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee entered the water at the Talsari beach near Digha, where he drowned.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has passed away aged 43. As per reports, preliminary enquiry indicates that he died due to drowning. It is reported that he was rushed to Digha Hospital for treatment. However, sources suggest that he had already passed away before reaching the facility. Rahul was shooting for the television series Bhole Baba Par Karega when he entered the water at the Talsari sea beach near Digha, where he drowned. He is survived by his wife Priyanka Sarkar and their son.
It is said that Rahul fell overboard while boating in the Talsari sea. It appears as if he was required to be on a boat during the shoot of the specific scene. After singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore last year due to accidental drowning, Rahul's death in a similar, tragic manner came as a shock to many. Rahul's co-star Bhaskar Banerjee confirmed that while the rest of the Bhole Baba Par Karega team had left for lunch after the shoot, Rahul remained behind to film a few additional scenes. He entered the water and could not be rescued. Conflicting reports have suggested that Rahul didn't die during shoot but afterwards when the crew had scattered off for a break.
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After his sudden demise, pictures of Rahul's recent outings were shared online by fans who met him for the last time. He was best known for his breakthrough performance in the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, which made him a recognisable face among Bengali audiences. On the set of this movie, he also met and fell in love with his wife Priyanka Sarkar. They married in 2010. The couple has a son, Shohoj. Rahul and Priyanka got separated in 2017, but reconciled in 2023 to co-parent their son. Over the years, Rahul went on to feature in films like Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay, Na Hannyate and Kagojer Bou, along with several other television shows and web series.
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