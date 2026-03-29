Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies At 43 After Drowning During Shoot Of Serial At Odisha Beach

Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has passed away aged 43. As per reports, preliminary enquiry indicates that he died due to drowning. It is reported that he was rushed to Digha Hospital for treatment. However, sources suggest that he had already passed away before reaching the facility. Rahul was shooting for the television series Bhole Baba Par Karega when he entered the water at the Talsari sea beach near Digha, where he drowned. He is survived by his wife Priyanka Sarkar and their son.

Rahul reportedly died when the crew of his TV show was on a lunch break | Image: X

It is said that Rahul fell overboard while boating in the Talsari sea. It appears as if he was required to be on a boat during the shoot of the specific scene. After singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore last year due to accidental drowning, Rahul's death in a similar, tragic manner came as a shock to many. Rahul's co-star Bhaskar Banerjee confirmed that while the rest of the Bhole Baba Par Karega team had left for lunch after the shoot, Rahul remained behind to film a few additional scenes. He entered the water and could not be rescued. Conflicting reports have suggested that Rahul didn't die during shoot but afterwards when the crew had scattered off for a break.

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Rahul Banerjee is survived by his wife, actress Priyanka Sarkar, and their son Shohoj | Image: X