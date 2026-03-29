OTT Releases This Week: Happy Patel, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie, Ma Ka Sum, Vadh 2, Five Nights At Freddy's 2 And More Titles To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: While Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all the rage in theatres and social media, the OTT release slate for the upcoming week (March 30- April 5) is equally exciting. From Hollywood horror thrillers to latest Hindi comedy drama movies, there's a lot to look forward to on various streaming platforms.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

The action comedy drama Happy Patel, starring Vir Das, is all set to begin its streaming journey from April 1. Coincidentally, the movie will premiere on April Fools' Day. It could make for a good watch with your family and friends. Imran Khan and Aamir Khan appear in cameo roles in this fun-filled entertainer.

Also read: Priyanka Reacts To Trolling Of Her Viral Video With Hollywood Celebs

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Where to watch: Netflix

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run

The big screen adaptation of the hit TV serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain saw its release in February. It received mixed reviews and fared poorly at the box office. Now that its streaming journey is set to begin on April 3, it will hope to find more audiences.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

Bloodhounds Season 2

The Korean boxing revenge saga came out swinging in 2023 and received rave reviews. Second season starring Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi return as Gun-woo and Woo-jin, two of the deadliest bare-knuckle prizefighters, will stream from April 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

High Tides (Knokke Off) Season 3

The Belgian drama returns April 3 for its third and final chapter. The drama follows the lives of the wealthy residents of Knokke, a seaside town in the north-east of Belgium, and the ups and downs they face. New episodes will stream from April 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ma Ka Sum

In this new-age romance drama, Agastya (Mihir Ahuja), a 19-year-old math prodigy, is on a mission to find the perfect partner for his single mother, Vinita (Mona Singh). He is joined by Ira, his enigmatic new math professor as the two join forces to build an algorithm for the perfect match. The show's first season will stream from April 4.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2

Andrew Cooper (John Hamm) doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk. There will be ten episodes in season 2 and they will premiere on April 3. Season 3, meanwhile, has been greenlit by the makers.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Vadam

Tamil-language action comedy family drama Vadam could not fare well at the box office, and after completing its theatrical run, is all set for an OTT launch. It will be available for viewing from April 3.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Vadh 2

The intense and thrilling crime drama starring Bollywood stalwarts Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta earned mixed reviews during its theatrical run. Unlike the first installment, Vadh 2 did not enjoy a good run in theatres either. However, it will look to find more audiences after its OTT debut on April 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan’s 2025 theatrical hit will finally make its OTT debut on SonyLIV on April 3, nearly 10 months after its cinema release. The movie was available on YouTube on pay-per-view model, but will now be available for free streaming for app subscribers.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Five Nights At Freddy's 2

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 is a Hollywood supernatural horror movie which is based on video games. The sequel to the 2023 hit premiered in cinema halls in December last year and will stream online from April 5.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Mrithyunjay

Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Baby Uha and more star in this whodunit thriller about a killer and a journalist. The Telugu language film will stream from April 4 in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.