Lokah Chapter 2 Announcement Teaser: Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan's Michael x Charlie Banter Reminds Fans Of Deadpool And Wolverine
Lokah Chapter 2 Announcement Teaser: In the over 2-minute video, Tovino Thomas reveals that the movie centres around his character, hinting at a family drama.
Kalyani Priyadarshan is basking in the success of her recently released movie Lokah: Chapter 1. The movie emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, grossing ₹270 crore globally. Seeing the success, the makers have finally announced the sequel titled Lokah Chapter 2: When Legends Chill and even shared a poster welcoming the new members to the franchise.
Watch Lokah Chapter 2 announcement teaser
Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle to announce the same and unveil the poster. The sequel will star him along with Tovino Thomas. He also shared a video that shows Tovino as Michael/Chathan asking Dulquer as Charlie/Odiyan a favour. In the over 2-minute video, Tovino reveals that the movie centres around his character, which will be a family drama. He can be heard asking Dulquer to come when he calls while fighting off his elder brother, whom he described as "violent" and "ruthless". While Dulquer declines, saying he doesn't want to get involved in a family mess, Tovino vouches that he will come to support him.
The makers captioned the announcement video as "Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2."
Fans' reaction to Lokah Chapter 2
The announcement video has created an uproar among the fans, with everyone hailing the makers. A fan wrote, "Happy to see Marvel-like universe from Kerala industry. Sending more love from Tamil Nadu." Another wrote, "Michael X Charlie combo is going to be insane in Lokah chapter 2" A third user wrote, "DQ with Deadpool sword & Wolverine Attitude."
All about Lokah Chapter 2
Helmed by Dominic Arun, the movie will be produced by Dulquer under his banner Wayfarer Films. The sequel will focus on Tovino's character, who seemingly likes Kalyani's character in the franchise. Lokah Chapter 1 focused on Kalyan's character Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Bangalore, India and gets entangled with a gang involved in organ trafficking.
