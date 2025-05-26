Bigg Boss 11 Fame Bandgee Kallra Calls For Help After Intruders 'Brutally Destroy' Delhi Home, Steal Cash, Camera With HD Card, Other Personal Belongings

In a surprising turn of event, Former Bigg Boss contestant Bandgee Kalra shared an incident involving robbery with her fans. Just before her sister's wedding, someone broke into her home, stealing a large sum of money and personal belongings.

Bandgee Kalra house robbed, shared details on social media

Taking to Instagram, Bandgee Kalra shared her distressing experience, saying, “Came home yesterday to my house broken in by thefts and brutally destroyed from inside out… So many personal things, money etc lost and because it was my sister’s wedding I had huge cash kept at home.”

She also posted photos showing the destruction, including broken door locks and gates. Among the stolen items was a camera with its SD card. “Not one and nobody has a clue!” she wrote.

She revealed that there was a lack of response after reporting the theft. “It’s been almost 30 hours since I notified you about the theft! The way things are going—or not going—is making me feel completely helpless,” she said. Bandgi added that she had been waiting endlessly for any action to be taken.

Who is Bandgi Kalra?

Bandgee Kalra is an Indian model, actress, and influencer who rose to fame after doing Bigg Boss Season 11 in 2017. A software engineering graduate, she initially worked as a software engineer in Mumbai but later pursued her passion for the glamour industry, venturing into modelling and acting.